Lakshya Sen Reaches Hong Kong Open Super 500 Men’s Singles Final

Sep 13, 2025

In Hong Kong Open Super 500 badminton tournament, India’s ace Badminton player Lakshya Sen has entered the final of Men’s Singles. He defeated Taiwan’s Chou Tien Chen 23-21, 22-20 in the semi-final. This is Sen’s first Super 500 final in over two years. Lakshya sen will now meet Chinese Li Shifeng in the final. Li Shifeng reached the final defeating France’s Christo Popov 21-18, 21 -19.  

In Men’s Double, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty become first to reach the final.  The Indian duo defeated Chinese Taipei’s Bing-Wei Lin and Chen Cheng Kuan 21-17, 21-15 to make their first final of the season after six semifinal heartbreaks.

The eighth-seeded Indians will face China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China i the final tomorrow.

