Jaismine Lamboria, Nupur Sheoran Storm into Finals at World Boxing Championships

In Boxing, India’s Jaismine Lamboria and Nupur Sheoran have cruised into the women’s finals in their respective weight categories at the ongoing World Championships in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Jaismine produced a clinical performance to defeat Venezuela’s Omailyn Alcala 5-Nil in the 57kg semifinal. She will now take on Paris Olympics silver medallist Julia Szeremeta in the final.

In the 80+kg category, Nupur Sheoran defeated Turkey’s Duztas Seyma, winning 5- Nil to enter the finals. She will now face Agata Kaczmarska of Poland in the finals tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Minakshi Hooda, competing in the non-Olympic women’s 48kg category, outclassed U-19 world champion Alice Pumphrey of England 5-0. With this win, Minakshi also assured India of a fourth medal. She will face 2023 silver medallist Lutsaikhany Altantsetseg of Mongolia in the semifinals.

Earlier, Olympian Pooja Rani edged past Poland’s Emilia Koterska 3-2 in a hard-fought quarterfinal bout to move into the women’s 80kg semifinals and secured a third medal for India. She will take on Emily Asquith of the UK in the last four bout. India is now assured of four medals in the women’s section through Minakshi Hooda, Jaismine Lamboria, Pooja Rani and Nupur Sheoran.

However, the men’s campaign came to an end, following Jadumani Singh Mandengbam’s loss to reigning world champion Sanzhar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinal of the 50kg event. With his exit, India’s 10-member men’s squad finished without a medal for the first time since the 2013 edition.