Lakshya Sen reaches career-best sixth in BWF Rankings

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen on Tuesday jumped two spots to achieve a career-best sixth in the latest BWF World Rankings.

The 21-year-old from Almora, who has been in sensational form this season, has 76,424 points from 25 tournaments.

Newly-crowned French Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also climbed one spot to return to their career-best ranking of seven in men’s doubles. The Indian duo won two BWF world tour titles — India Open super 500 and French Open super 750.

They won gold at Birmingham Games besides, securing the first-ever bronze at World Championships. They also played a pivotal role in India winning the Thomas Cup.