Lakhs of followers gather at Chaityabhoomi to pay tribute to Baba Saheb Ambedkar

AMN / Mumbai

Lakhs of followers of Baba Saheb Ambedkar from all over the country gathered at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar in Mumbai to pay tribute to the great leader. BMC and the state administration have made all the arrangements for them.

Pune’s Vishwas Kashyap, who is residing in Mumbai for past 28 years said, this year maximum number of people are expected to visit the Chaityabhoomi and other places associated with Dr. Ambedkar as the followers could not visit these places for two years due to the global pandemic. He said, the followers have immense attachment with this place and they always get inspiration and calmness after visiting this place.