FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jun 2022 03:05:25      انڈین آواز

Ladakh LG RK Mathur inaugurates 3rd Free Mobility Camp in Leh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur inaugurated the 3rd Free Mobility Camp, in Leh today. The Camp is organized by the Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre, MIMC, in collaboration with UT Ladakh Administration and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh. Prosthesis and other appliances for over One thousand differently-abled persons are sponsored by the Ratna Nidhi Charitable Trust and Rotary International Mumbai district.

Addressing the gathering, LG RK Mathur appreciated the organizers and sponsors for organizing such a mega camp for divyangs in Leh. On the occasion, he inaugurated a Library in MIMC.

Leh CEC Tashi Gyaltson appealed to motivate the divyangs in the society to bring them into the mainstream and contribute.

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal congratulated the Rotary, Ratna Nidhi Charitable Trust and Mahabodhi for the camp with an aim to make Ladakh disable free.

Speaking on the occasion, UT Secretary Padma Angmo underlined the importance of being sensible towards Divyangs.
LG RK Mathur presented Achievement awards to divyangs Ms. Chunzin Angmo and Ms. Stanzin Chuskit who overcame the challenges and excelled in different fields. He also presented the Ven Acharya Buddhrakkhita Humanitarian Award to Rajiv Mehta and Mahakaruna Award to Rajendra Agarwal for this year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Indian Grand Master R Praggnanandhaa wins Group ‘A’ title in Norway Chess Tournament

AMN India's Grand Master and top-seeded player R. Praggnanandhaa won the Norway Chess Group 'A' event with ...

Khelo India Youth Games: Haryana retains lead in medals tally followed by Maharashtra & Manipur

In the Khelo India Youth Games, Haryana has retained the top position in the medal tally with 33 gold, 27 silv ...

NHRC takes suo moto cognizance of media reports of woman cyclist’s complaint against coach

AMN/ WEB DESK The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken a suo motu cognizance of a media report ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart