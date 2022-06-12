Ladakh LG RK Mathur inaugurates 3rd Free Mobility Camp in Leh

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur inaugurated the 3rd Free Mobility Camp, in Leh today. The Camp is organized by the Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre, MIMC, in collaboration with UT Ladakh Administration and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh. Prosthesis and other appliances for over One thousand differently-abled persons are sponsored by the Ratna Nidhi Charitable Trust and Rotary International Mumbai district.

Addressing the gathering, LG RK Mathur appreciated the organizers and sponsors for organizing such a mega camp for divyangs in Leh. On the occasion, he inaugurated a Library in MIMC.

Leh CEC Tashi Gyaltson appealed to motivate the divyangs in the society to bring them into the mainstream and contribute.

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal congratulated the Rotary, Ratna Nidhi Charitable Trust and Mahabodhi for the camp with an aim to make Ladakh disable free.

Speaking on the occasion, UT Secretary Padma Angmo underlined the importance of being sensible towards Divyangs.

LG RK Mathur presented Achievement awards to divyangs Ms. Chunzin Angmo and Ms. Stanzin Chuskit who overcame the challenges and excelled in different fields. He also presented the Ven Acharya Buddhrakkhita Humanitarian Award to Rajiv Mehta and Mahakaruna Award to Rajendra Agarwal for this year.