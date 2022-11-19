FreeCurrencyRates.com

Ladakh Art & Cultural Academy has documented over a thousand folk songs after becoming UT: Ladakh Tourism Secretary

Union Territory Ladakh is preserving the tangible and intangible heritage of the region in cooperation with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, IGNCA. Ladakh Tourism and Culture Secretary Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan gave this information while speaking on the theme of Rich Tangible and Intangible Heritage of Ladakh, on the World Heritage Week celebrations at the Leh Palace. He said Ladakh Art and Cultural Academy has documented over a thousand folk songs after becoming the Union Territory. He said, similarly, a thousand sites of historical importance including rock arts and petroglyphs and local sagas are among the list. He said that the UT administration is ready to provide financial support to the gram panchayats for preservation and conservation of the heritage in their localities.

Petroglyphs expert Prof Tashi Ldawa, Snow Leopard India Conservancy Director Dr. Tsewang Namgyal, University of Ladakh History department Professor Phunstog Angmo, EJM College Principal, Prof Samina Iqbal, ASI senior officials Dr. Sonam Spalzin, Tsewang Thinles also spoke on the theme. Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan also presented certificates to the participant graduate and PG students.

As part of World Heritage Week from 19th to 25th November, the Culture Ministry and Archaeological Survey of India, Leh Mini Circle are organizing a series of programmes in the district.

