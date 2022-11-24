Ladakh administration preparing detailed project reports for three tunnels in region

AMN

Union Territory Ladakh administration is preparing detailed project reports, DPRs, for three tunnels in the region. Ladakh has plans to build tunnels across Khardung La, Fotu La, Namika La and Key-La passes for all weather connectivity. U T Secretary Ajeet Kumar Sahu reviewed the status of the survey and feasibility study conducted by the Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited, RITES, in Leh today.

Mr Sahu asked the RITES to submit technical and cost-benefit analysis, preliminary survey, and soil testing report by the end of this year, to facilitate obtaining required approvals to initiate works in the next season.

The proposed 5.5 km long Khardung-La tunnel is expected to shorten the travel time by an hour from Leh to Nubra valley. Similarly, the proposed tunnels at Fotu La and Namika La passes also will reduce the travel distance between Kargil and Leh, considerably.

Senior officials from BRO projects, RITES, PWD and PMGSY have participated in the review meeting.