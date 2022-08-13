Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 2 collection falls by 40%.

Laal Singh Chaddha box office: Aamir Khan’s film registered a fall of almost 40 percent on Friday after opening on Raksha Bandhan at ₹12 crore.

AMN / WEB DESK

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha had a steep fall on day two of release. According to Box Office India’s early estimates, the film is said to have made around Rs 7 crore on Friday, after debuting with around Rs 12 crore on Thursday. This takes the film’s total to Rs 19 crore in two days.

Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, came in well below expectations, especially considering Aamir’s star-power, the film’s long production, and hefty budget. By comparison, even Thugs of Hindostan — often considered one of Hindi cinema’s most notorious bombs — made a record-setting Rs 52 crore on its opening day back in 2018.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor and marks Bollywood debut of South star Naga Chaitanya. It is directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame and has been written by Atul Kulkarni.

A report on Boxofficeindia.com stated that Laal Singh Chaddha is looking at a drop in the 40% range with collections set to be around 6.50-7 crore nett on Friday. The report further added that the film is collecting very poorly in mass markets.

The film had recorded the third best opening for a Bollywood film this year with day one collections of ₹12 crore. Sharing the collections on Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had written, “#LaalSinghChaddha is shockingly low on Day 1… The dull start has added to the woes of an ailing industry… Better at premium multiplexes, but mass circuits are weak… Needs to score big numbers from Fri-Sun to salvage the situation… Thu ₹ 12 cr. #India biz. All versions.”