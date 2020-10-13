Kushboo joins BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu election

Congress national spokesperson Kushboo Sundar on Monday joined BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu elections next year.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra introduced her. Sundar was welcomed in the BJP by general secretary CT Ravi and L Murugan.

“For the nation to move forward, we need someone like Prime Minister Modi to take it forward,” Kushboo said.

Kushboo Sundar resigned from the primary membership of the Congress protesting against what she called some leaders “dictating terms” and “suppressing” her.

The party, meanwhile, announced in Delhi that Sundar was removed from her post of the All India Congress Committee spokesperson with “immediate effect”.

Sundar, a popular Tamil actor, who was with the DMK before joining the national party in 2014 sent her resignation letter to Congress top leader Sonia Gandhi.