इंडियन आवाज़     29 Dec 2019 11:04:18      انڈین آواز
Koneru Humpy becomes Women’s World Rapid Chess Champion

AMN

Indian grandmaster Koneru Humpy has become the 2019 Women’s World Rapid Champion. She defeated China’s Lei Tingjie in a dramatic final in Moscow, Russia. After losing the opening game, Humpy made an impressive comeback and collected nine points each in 12 rounds to be tied with Tingjie. The duo then played a fierce game to break the deadlock. Tingjie finished with a silver, while Turkey’s Ekaterina Atalik won bronze.

This is a significant triumph for Humpy who is India’s best-ever women’s chess player. She is more at ease in the classical format and was clearly trying to take her skills in the rapid format to a new level. Norway’s Magnus Carlsen claimed the men’s title.

