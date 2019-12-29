Hockey India announces Coaching Education Pathway

HSB / New Delhi

Hockey India on Sunday announced the launch of its India Coaching Education Pathway which will be conducted in February – March 2020.

The program, which is an integral part of the FIH Academy, will see the Hockey India Level ‘Basic’ and Level ‘1’ Coaching Courses being conducted across the four zones – South, West, North and East in February 2020, with the Hockey India Level ‘2’ Coaching Course also taking place later in March .

A simplified education structure, the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway, consists of a combination of web-based modules and face-to-face interactive courses, underpinned by a competency based assessment process, which helps the Coaches in progressing to higher levels.

The Pathway is divided into 7 levels: Hockey India Level ‘Basic’, Hockey India Level ‘1’, Hockey India Level ‘2’, FIH Level 1, FIH Level 2, FIH Level 3 and FIH High Performance. Once a candidate progresses from the Hockey India Levels, they are then eligible to enrol for the FIH Academy Level 1 Course, and so on. In its initial year, this initiative from Hockey India attracted overwhelming response from across the country with over 300 candidates applying for each March 2019 and August 2019 phases of the Pathway.

Hockey India had launched the first-ever Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway earlier in March 2019, designed with the aim to provide a simplified education structure to help in developing coaches from the grassroots level into world-class coaches of the high performance/international level. With hundreds of candidates having enrolled for the Pathway in 2019, the meticulously-designed program provided certification to candidates including young upcoming hockey Coaches who are already Coaches or wish to pursue Coaching as a career; along with NIS-qualified coaches, and former International Hockey players who have represented India at the highest level in the past.

The Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway will see the Hockey India ‘Basic’ and Level ‘1’ Coaching Course for the South Zone take place in Kollam, Kerala from 11th to 13th February , for the West Zone in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh from 15th to 17th February for the North Zone in New Delhi from 19th to 21st February and for the East Zone in Ranchi, Jharkhand from 23rd to 25th February

After the completion of the Hockey India’ Basic’ and Level ‘1’ Courses across the four Zones, Hockey India Level ‘2’ Coaching Course will be held in New Delhi from 27th to 30th March which will be conducted for candidates who have successfully cleared the initial two courses.