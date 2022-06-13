FreeCurrencyRates.com

14 Jun 2022 12:33:55

Khelo India Youth Games conclude; Haryana regains top position followed by Mahasporashtra & Karnataka

AMN / PANCHKULA

The closing ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games will be held at Indradanush Auditorium Panchkula this evening. The Youth Games hosted by Haryana this time have seen various competitions held at five locations including Panchkula, Ambala, Chandigarh, Delhi and Shahbad. In the closing ceremony, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will be chief guest while Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur will attend the ceremony as guests of honour.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, State Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik and Member of Parliament from Ambala Ratan Lal Kataria will grace the occasion.

As many as 25 sports events were organized in the Youth Games. The 8,500 players from different states including 528 players from Haryana participated n the youth games.

In the Khelo India Youth Games, Haryana retained top position in the medal tally with 43 gold, 36 silver and 43 bronze medals. Haryana has so far grabbed 122 medals. Maharashtra is at second position with 112 medals including 43 gold, 36 silver and 33 bronze medals. Karnataka remained at third place with 22 gold,17 silver and 25 bronze medals. Kerala today replaced Manipur to get fourth place in the medal tally by winning with 17 gold, 19 silver and 18 bronze medals while Manipur slipped to fifth place with 17 gold, three silver and five bronze medals.

Delhi managed to get sixth place with 72 medals including 14 gold and 14 silver and Tamil Nadu took seventh place with 14 gold, 14 silver and 23 bronze medals followed by Punjab which is at eighth place with 10 gold 12 silver and 11 bronze medals.

