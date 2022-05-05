Khelo India University Games come to close with a glittering ceremony

Bengaluru

A glittering closing ceremony drew curtains on yet another memorable edition of the Khelo India University Games 2021, which witnessed the country’s young and aspiring athletes use the platform to bring laurels to their respective universities.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief guest for the closing ceremony, presented the overall champion’s title to hosts Jain Deemed-to-be University, who ended their campaign with an impressive 20 gold, 7 silver, and 5 bronze medals. Lovely Professional University, Punjab won 17 gold medals, 15 silver, and 19 bronze. Defending Champions Panjab University ended third in the medal tally with 15 gold, 9 silver, and 24 bronze medals.

Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister for State, Youth Affairs and Sports and Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik were also present at the closing ceremony.