Khadi can inspire India to become developed & self-reliant, says PM Modi in Gujarat

AMN

Prime minister Narendra Modi has said that khadi will be the inspiration to achieve the dream of self-reliant India. Addressing a gathering at Khadi Utsav at Sabarmati River Front in Ahmedabad today, Prime minister appealed to citizens to adopt sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle by wearing khadi.

He added that the government is consistently stressing upon khadi not just for the nation but for fashion and transformation. He also said that since 2014, the production of khadi has increased by four times. The Prime Minister said as many as 1.75 crores new jobs have been created in the cottage industry in the last eight years. Mr. Modi also highlighted the importance of khadi in the empowerment of rural women.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the government is working hard to reform the cottage industry in the state. Mr. Patel added that the government is providing assistance to as many as 20 thousand artisans in the state.

As many as 7,500 women khadi artisans from various parts of the state spinned charkha live during the event.

On the occasion, Prime Minister also virtually inaugurated a new office building of the Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board and foot-over bridge at the Sabarmati river. This iconic foot over-bridge connects East Ahmedabad with the West.

An exhibition on the “Evolution of Charkhas”was also organised as part the Khadi Utsav which displayed 22 spinnig wheels used in the country since 1920. It also featured various modern spinning wheels with the latest innovations and technology. There was a live demonstration of the production of Ponduru Khadi of Andhra Pradesh.