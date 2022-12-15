Kerala: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stone of 15 National Highways projects

AMN/ WEB DESK

Giving a major boost to road infrastructure in Kerala, Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari today laid the foundation stones for 15 National Highways projects in Thiruvananthapuram with a total cost of Rs. 45.536 Crore.

Governor of Kerala Shri Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, Union MoS Shri V. Muraleedharan, Ministers of State, Members of Parliaments, MLAs and senior officials were present at the event.

The infrastructure projects consist of the longest 6-lane flyover in the country, on NH-66 with a length of approximately 13 km, which will facilitate faster and hassle-free connectivity.

The projects are expected to reduce the transportation cost and boost the economic growth in Kerala. It is further expected to boost the tourism sector in the State, generate large employment opportunities and further stimulate exports from Kerala.