Kerala: Smriti Irani reviews implementation of various Central schemes at Wayanad

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani Tuesday observed that much more needs to be done in aspirational districts like Wayanad, to ensure ease of better living, strengthening of infrastructure, and delivery of services to the people.

The Union Minister was addressing a press conference this evening in Wayanad after holding a review meeting with district officials on the implementation of various central government schemes. Wayanad is the only district in Kerala to be included in the list of aspirational districts by Niti Aayog.

Underlining the need for better coordination and cooperation between various government entities, the Minister noted that the people of the district were not satisfactorily receiving proper state support or subsidies.

She observed that the tribal population in Wayanad is faced with sickle cell anemia and urged the district administration to hold anemia screening for the entire female tribal population.

Earlier, the Minister visited a couple of anganwadis and tribal settlements as part of her one-day tour.