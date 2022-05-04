FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 May 2022 06:45:55      انڈین آواز

Kerala: Smriti Irani reviews implementation of various Central schemes at Wayanad

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani Tuesday observed that much more needs to be done in aspirational districts like Wayanad, to ensure ease of better living, strengthening of infrastructure, and delivery of services to the people.

The Union Minister was addressing a press conference this evening in Wayanad after holding a review meeting with district officials on the implementation of various central government schemes. Wayanad is the only district in Kerala to be included in the list of aspirational districts by Niti Aayog.

Underlining the need for better coordination and cooperation between various government entities, the Minister noted that the people of the district were not satisfactorily receiving proper state support or subsidies.

She observed that the tribal population in Wayanad is faced with sickle cell anemia and urged the district administration to hold anemia screening for the entire female tribal population.

Earlier, the Minister visited a couple of anganwadis and tribal settlements as part of her one-day tour.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Jasdev Singh was Mohammad Rafi of Hindi Commentary

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi “The images of sportspersons are often built on their description by the c ...

Asia Badminton Championships: P.V. Sindhu cruises into semi-final

At Asia Badminton Championships in Manila, India's two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion P.V. S ...

Golf: Manu Gandas wins Delhi-NCR Open ,Md Zamal Hossain Mollah finishes runner-up

Harpal Singh Bedi Noida, 22 April: In-form Manu Gandas carded four-under 68 in the last round to win the De ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزر چلانے پر مرکزی اور ریاستی حکومتوں سے جواب طلب

دہلی کی جہانگیر پوری علاقہ میں انہدامی کاروائی پر سپریم کورٹ ...

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart