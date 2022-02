AMN

Kerala on Friday registered steady decline in Covid-19 cases and higher number of recoveries. The State has logged 3,581fresh cases while 7,837 people recovered from infection.

The Test Positivity Rate is put at 08.13 percent.

Besides six Covid deaths, 171 newly certified Covid-related fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative toll to 64,980.

Kerala’s active caseload has dipped to 37,239.