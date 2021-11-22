3 Farm laws will be repealed, announces PM Modi; Asks farmers to call off agitation
14 people shot dead in anti-coup protests in Sudan, Doctors say
Withdrawal of farm laws impelled by ‘fear of elections’: Opposition
Gunmen kill 21 people in Nigeria
Farmer unions sees PM announcement as ‘Historic victory’
Kerala: Pathanamthitta district authorities to resume pilgrimage to Sabarimala hill shrine

The Pathanamthitta district authorities in Kerala have decided to resume pilgrimage to the Sabarimala hill shrine. Pilgrims who have reached the Nilackal base camp today after making online booking, will be allowed to have darshan at the hill shrine.

The decision to resume the pilgrimage to Sabarimala was taken in view of the improvement in weather conditions in the region this morning. Many pilgrims were caught unawares about the suspension of the pilgrimage to the hill shrine, declared last night by the district authorities due to inclement weather. By morning, several pilgrims had already reached the base camp at Nilackal.

They are now being allowed to undertake the ardous trek to the shrine in batches at regular intervals. Those who could not undertake the pilgrimage today will be allowed at a later date. In view of the possibility of water release from Pampa dam, pilgrims are not allowed to take bath in the Pampa river.

Meanwhile, the Idukki district authorities have stepped up the release of water from reservoir through the spillway shutters of Cheruthoni dam. The district administration has granted permission to release upto 100 cumecs of water from the reservoir.

The Idukki reservoir has 2399.94 ft of water against its full capacity of 2403 ft. It has been receiving increased inflow due to heavy rain in its catchment areas, and also due to the release of water from Mullaperiyar dam. People staying along the banks of Periyar and Cheruthoni rivers have been asked to remain vigilant.

