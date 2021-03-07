Kerala: Home minister Amit Shah inaugurates valedictory function of BJP’s ‘Vijaya Yatra’

AMN

The Union Home minister Amit Shah inaugurated the valedictory function of the ‘Vijaya Yatra’ led by BJP State President K. Surendran in Kerala. In the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, Mr Shah attended the Core committee meeting of Kerala BJP and a seer summit at Sreerama Krishna Mutt.

While inaugurating the valedictory gathering of Vijaya Yatra, Mr Shah said that Kerala is the land of social reform and social renaissance, however, today it has become a land of political turmoils. He called for this election to be the beginning of the creation of a self-sufficient Kerala. He will return to New Delhi tonight.