Kerala govt tenders unconditional apology to HC for delay in confiscating properties of PFI leaders

The Kerala government today tendered an unconditional apology for failing to confiscate the properties belonging to the leaders and activists of the banned Popular Front, for vandalizing public property during the hartal called by it on September 23 last.

The High Court had ordered the seizure of properties worth 5.20 crore rupees after Popular Front activists severely damaged public and private property during the hartal.

The Court told the Additional Chief Secretary ( Home ) Dr K Venu, who was summoned to appear before it today, that it is very serious about the destruction of public property and the matter should be dealt with an iron hand. Stating that the delay is not deliberate, the government sought some more time for complying with the court order.

Noting the government’s submission that the court orders will be promptly complied with and acted upon, the Division Bench comprising Justices A K Jayashankaran Nambiar and CP Mohammed Nias posted the case to the 18th of next month.

Meanwhile, the Divison Bench allowed Abdul Sattar, a prominent leader of the  Popular Front who is imprisoned in the high-security Viyyur Central Jail, to appear in various courts through video conferencing. Sattar’s counsel pointed out that his client has been slapped with about 140 cases all over the state and appealed that he may be exempted from personal appearance in view of his poor health.

