Under fire over activist Stan Swamy’s death, govt says ‘detention was in accordance with law’
JEE Main exam dates are out; “Not Going Anywhere”: Uddhav Thackeray Trashes Talks Of Patch-Up With BJP
Chirag threatens to move court if uncle gets Cabinet berth on LJP’s quota
“Will Do What Sonia Gandhi Decides”: Amarinder Singh Amid Rift With Sidhu
Centre creates new ‘Ministry of Co-operation’
Kerala govt imposes stricter Covid restrictions in effected areas

The revised restrictions based on the test positivity rate in Kerala,will come into effect from today. Stringent regulations will be implemented in those areas where the test positivity rate is more than 15 percent. In areas where the test positivity rate is less than 10 percent, government offices are allowed to function with the entire staff. Hotels and restaurants in such areas can operate till 9.30 at night, but services will be restricted to parcels and home delivery. Gymnasiums and Indoor games are allowed to resume their function, but use of air conditioners is not allowed. Social distancing norms should be strictly adhered to. In areas where the test positivity rate is between 10 to 15 per cent, government offices should restrict their staff percentage to 50 per cent.

Accomodation facilities in tourist spots can be opened to the public as per Central guidelines. But entry will be restricted to those with a Negative RT-PCR certificate and those who have taken vaccination.

Kerala continued to report a surge in Covid cases as 15,600 new cases were confirmed yesterday. The test positivity rate is at 10.36 percent. 148 deaths were also reported. The active caseload in the state has increased to 1,07,925.

