Kerala Govt establishes 187 Covid First Line Treatment Centres for Covid patients

Kerala Government has established 187 Covid First Line Treatment Centres, with over 20,400 beds to provide treatment for Covid patients.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the services of 305 doctors, 572 nurses and other paramedical staff will be available at these centers, set up with the help of local bodies across the state.

Allaying fears about the availability of treatment facilities in the wake of rising Covid 19 cases, the Chief Minister said the number of FLTCs will be increased to 742 soon, with a provision for over 69,200 beds.

All the FLTCs will have Outpatient, Telemedicine facilities and ambulance services for the benefit of the patients.

Pinayai Vijayan was addressing media persons in Thiruvananthapuram Tuesday evening.

He said the state has 101 active Covid 19 clusters, including 18 large community clusters.

The Chief Minister said taking into account the state’s high population density which is double the national average, the case fatality rate is at 0.33 per cent, which is among the lowest in the world.

He said this speaks volumes about the state’s robust health care system.

He pointed out that for every positive case, the state conducts 44 tests, which is also more when compared to other states.

