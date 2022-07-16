Kerala government intensifies monkeypox preventive measures

AMN

Kerala Government has intensified monkeypox preventive measures in the State in the wake of the first case confirmed in the country. Health Minister Veena George informed after discussions with the Central team which came to assess the situation, that instructions have been issued to monitor those with chickenpox or similar symptoms to ensure that they do not have monkeypox. Samples would be tested to ascertain whether anyone else was infected, the Minister said. The surveillance at the airport will be intensified.

Mrs. George stated that training for monkeypox prevention is being held in a comprehensive manner and till now over one thousand two hundred health workers have been trained. The Minister added that the health condition of the patient who was confirmed with the infection is stable.