AMN

In Kerala, four persons including a one year old child were killed when the van (Tempo Traveller) in which they were travelling lost control and fell into a 200 ft gorge near Mankulam in Idukki district last evening. 13 others injured in the mishap have been admitted to different hospitals in the region.

The victims, mostly dealers and their relatives of a company, hailed from different parts of Tamil Nadu and were on a visit to the Munnar hill station.