Kerala: CPM’s General Secretary Sitaram Yechury inaugurates ruling LDF’s protest march to Raj Bhavan

AMN

The CPM (Communist Party of India -Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury today In Kerala inaugurated the ruling LDF’s (Left Democratic Front) protest march to Raj Bhavan. However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the members of his cabinet will not join the agitation. The protest is being organized by the party as part of its campaign against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s recent actions on Universities and Bills passed by the State legislature.

Meanwhile, the Governor who is currently in New Delhi, said to media that anyone has the right to protest but cannot pressurise and should not devalue the court decisions.

Meanwhile, BJP State chief K Surendran had moved to the Kerala High Court saying the march was to mount pressure on the Governor to give his assent for proposals on laws. Today the Kerala High Court clarified that there was no obstacle to the LDF’s Raj Bhavan protest.

The Congress today criticized the LDF’s march to the Raj Bhavan, saying it is creating “anarchy” in the state.

The State Cabinet had recently sent an ordinance for the assent of Mr.Khan to remove him from the post of Chancellor of universities in Kerala.