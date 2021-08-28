Kerala confirms 31,265 new COVID cases; test positivity rate is 18.67%

AMN

Kerala continues to report surge in Covid cases as it confirms 31,265 new positive cases today. The test positivity rate in the state is 18.67 per cent at present. 153 deaths were also confirmed due to Covid today,taking the death toll to 20,466. Bringing respite, 21,468 recoveries were also reported. At present, 2,04,896 is the active caseload in the state.

As covid cases continue to surge, the State plans to enforce more stringent covid restrictions. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while addressing media in Thiruvananthapuram said that the Covid cases surged after the Onam season and protecting the lives of the people from infection is of paramount priority for the State.The CM also said that the possibility of an imminent third wave is still there and the State should be prepared to face it. Mr Vijayan pointed out that the mortality rate in Kerala is 0.51% and only 44.4 percent of the population was infected with the Coronavirus infection and the State has vaccinated largest number of people so far.

Meanwhile a complete lockdown will be imposed in the State on Sundays with stringent restrictions. Restrictions similar to the triple lockdown will be in place tomorrow. Only essential services will be allowed to function. KSRTC will run limited services only. Only shops selling essentials will be allowed to open. People will be allowed to travel only for emergency purposes.