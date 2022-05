Bypoll in 42 wards of local bodies spread over in 12 districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Eranakulam and Kozhikode districts is being held today in Kerala.

These include two wards each in municipal corporations and block panchayats, three wards in municipalities and 31 wards in grama panchayats.

In all, 182 candidates are in the fray. The counting of votes will be taken up tomorrow.