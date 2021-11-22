3 Farm laws will be repealed, announces PM Modi; Asks farmers to call off agitation
Kento Momota clinches Indonesia Masters badminton tournament men’s singles title

World No. 1 Japan’s Kento Momota clinched the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament men’s singles title after beating Denmark’s Anders Antonsen in the final, in Bali today.

Momoto dismissed Antonsen registered a convincing 21-17, 21-11 victory in a 49-minute encounter.

In the women’s singles final, Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi, who had beaten India’s PV Sindhu in the semi-final, was defeated by An Se-Young. The South Korean shuttler, seeded four, won 21-17, 21-19 in a thrilling contest.

In the men’s doubles, Hoki Takuro and Kobayashi Yugo beat home favorites Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in a thrilling three-setter, 21-11, 17-21, 21-19.

Japan’s great day continued in the women’s doubles as Matsuyama Nami and Shida Chiharu outclassed South Korea’s Jeong Na-eun and Korea Kim Hye-jeong 21-9, 21-11.
