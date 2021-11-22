3 Farm laws will be repealed, announces PM Modi; Asks farmers to call off agitation
High Commission of India in Dhaka felicitates Bangladesh U-19 cricket team

AMN

The Bangladesh Under 19 cricket team was felicitated at the High Commission of India in Dhaka on Sunday. The Under 19 team is leaving for Kolkata on Tuesday to play in the triangular series with the Under 19 A and Under 19 team B of India at Kolkata. The matches will start on November 28. The final match of the triangular series will be played on 7 December.

Welcoming the team members of the Bangladeshi U 19 team, High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami said that the cricket series between the two countries also strengthens the friendship between the people of the two countries. He urged the team to play in the true spirit of the game and wished the best team to win.

Member of Parliament and former Captain of the Bangladesh Cricket team A.M.Naimur Rahman Durjoy appreciated the gesture of the High Commission of India in welcoming the team at the chancery. He highlighted the long and historic friendship between the two countries starting from the liberation war of Bangladesh in 1971.

Officials of the Bangladesh U 19 team including coaches and operation managers were also present on the occasion.

