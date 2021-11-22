Alexander Zverev ousts Novak Djokovic from ATP Finals to set up title clash with Daniil Medvedev

In Tennis, Germany’s Alexander Zverev defeated World No.1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia in three sets to set up a title clash with Russian Daniil Medvedev at the Nitto ATP Finals in a late Saturday night match at Turin, Italy.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games gold medallist edged Djokovic 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 in a thrilling tie that lasted for two hours and 29 minutes.

With this victory, Zverev avenged his US Open semifinal loss to Djokovic. It is the second time, the 18-time tour-level titlist has beaten the top seed this year, after upsetting him en route to clinching the Tokyo Olympic singles gold.

Zverev will face Medvedev in the final tonight after the Russian cruised past Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-2.