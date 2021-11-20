India finish second with 7 medals including a gold at Asian Archery Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 19 November; World no 6, Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched gold as India bagged 7 medals to finish second behind South Korea at the 22nd Asian Archery Championship at Dhaka

India finished with gold, 4 Silver, and 2 Bronze in the championship held from 14th to 19th November.

Surekha bagged the yellow medal in the women`s individual compound category defeating World Champion – Oh Yoohyun by 146-145. This is her second individual gold in the Asian Championship. Jyothi Surekha.

The 32 -year old Abhishek Verma lost a nerve-wracking final to South Korean Archer-Kim Jong-Ho and had to be content with a Silver in the Compound men’s individual section by 149-148 in the final.

Both Recurve Men teams comprised of Kapil, Pravin Jadhav, and Prashant Sulankhe (6-2) and Recurve Women trio – Ankita Bhakat, Madhu Vedwan, and Ridhi (6-0) satisfied with Silver Medals losing their respective matches against South Korean teams.

The mixed pair of Jyoti Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav lost the final against South Korea (155-154) and took the Silver medal for India while the Recurve mixed duo- Ankita Bhakta and Kapil had to settle for Bronze medal defeating the Uzbekistan team(6-0).

Compound Men Trio – Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini, and Rishab Yadav performed well and bagged Team Bronze medal in their quiver against the hosts Bangladesh (235-223).

In the qualification round, all Indian teams including Recurve Men team, Recurve Women team, Recurve Mixed team, Compound Men team, Compound Women team, Compound Mixed team were placed at second.