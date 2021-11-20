3 Farm laws will be repealed, announces PM Modi; Asks farmers to call off agitation
14 people shot dead in anti-coup protests in Sudan, Doctors say
Withdrawal of farm laws impelled by ‘fear of elections’: Opposition
Gunmen kill 21 people in Nigeria
Farmer unions sees PM announcement as ‘Historic victory’
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Nov 2021 07:24:50      انڈین آواز

India finish second with 7 medals including a gold at Asian Archery Championship

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi

New  Delhi, 19 November; World no 6, Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched gold as India bagged 7 medals to finish second behind South Korea at the 22nd Asian Archery Championship  at Dhaka 

India finished with gold, 4 Silver, and 2 Bronze in the championship held from 14th to 19th November. 

Surekha bagged the yellow medal in the women`s individual compound category defeating World Champion – Oh Yoohyun by 146-145. This is her second individual gold in the Asian Championship. Jyothi Surekha.

 The 32 -year old Abhishek Verma lost a nerve-wracking final to South Korean Archer-Kim Jong-Ho and had to be content with a Silver in the Compound men’s individual section by 149-148 in the final.

 Both Recurve Men teams comprised of Kapil, Pravin Jadhav, and Prashant Sulankhe (6-2) and Recurve Women trio – Ankita Bhakat, Madhu Vedwan, and Ridhi (6-0) satisfied with Silver Medals losing their respective matches against South Korean teams.

The mixed pair of Jyoti Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav lost the final against South Korea (155-154) and took the Silver medal for India while the Recurve mixed duo- Ankita Bhakta and Kapil had to settle for Bronze medal defeating the Uzbekistan team(6-0).

Compound Men Trio – Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini, and Rishab Yadav performed well and bagged Team Bronze medal in their quiver against the hosts Bangladesh (235-223).

In the qualification round, all Indian teams including Recurve Men team, Recurve Women team, Recurve Mixed team, Compound Men team, Compound Women team, Compound Mixed team were placed at second.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India finish second with 7 medals including a gold at Asian Archery Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi New  Delhi, 19 November; World no 6, Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched gold as Ind ...

PV Sindhu, K Srikanth storm into semi-final of Indonesia Masters Badminton Tournament

AMN Two-time Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu and former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the semi-fi ...

Eminent Sports commentator and football expert Novy Kapadia is No More

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 18 November: Veteran sports commentator and football expert Novy Kapadia, is n ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz