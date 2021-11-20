PV Sindhu, K Srikanth storm into semi-final of Indonesia Masters Badminton Tournament

AMN

Two-time Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu and former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the semi-final of the 2021 Indonesia Masters Badminton Tournament after winning their singles matches, at Bali today.

Reigning world champion Sindhu outclassed Turkey’s Neslihan Yigit 21-13, 21-10 in a 35-minute encounter last eight. She will now take on top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semi-final.

In Men’s Singles, Srikanth beat 2014 Indonesia Masters champion H. S. Prannoy 21-7, 21-18 in 38 minutes. Prannoy had caused a major upset in the previous round, having beaten Tokyo 2020 gold-medallist Viktor Axelsen from a game down.

Srikanth will now face the winner of the match between Thai youngster Kunlavut Vitidsarn and reigning World Tour Finals champion Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the semi-finals.