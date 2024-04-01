Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty Joins BJP

AMN
Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty today joined BJP. He was inducted into the party in the presence of BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde at party headquarters in New Delhi. Mr. Mohanty had recently resigned from BJD.
AMN
Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty today joined BJP. He was inducted into the party in the presence of BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde at party headquarters in New Delhi. Mr. Mohanty had recently resigned from BJD.
اے ایم این/غازی پور سابق ایم ایل اے مختار انصاری کو ہفتہ ک ...
سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...
سابق سفارت کار مصنف اور دو بار پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ (پی سی بی) کے ...
AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...
AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...
AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...
Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...
AMN Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had updated the Information Technology (Int ...