Kemerovo fire: Jail terms for bosses over Russian mall disaster

Published On: By

WEB DESK

A Russian court has handed down lengthy prison terms to managers and fire safety chiefs blamed for a leisure centre inferno that killed 60 people. The fire engulfed the top floor of the Winter Cherry mall in March 2018, in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.

The cause was a short circuit in the lighting for a children’s play area, and 37 of those killed were children.

Eight people were handed jail terms on Friday. Three other criminal cases concerning the fire remain in progress. The investigation concluded that Yulia Bogdanova, ex-CEO of the firm that owned the mall, and other managers had violated the leisure centre’s fire safety regulations.

Bogdanova received a 14 year jail sentence while Nadezhda Suddenok, CEO of the Winter Cherry company which ran the mall, got 13 and a half years. Six others were also jailed for the disaster.

