India hands over 3 life support ambulances to Bangladesh

Published On: By

AMN

The High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami handed over three fully equipped life support ambulances to the government of Bangladesh on behalf of India on Friday.

The High Commissioner handed over one life support ambulance to the 250 bedded general hospital at Brahmanbaria and another to the Upazila health complex at Akhaura. In another event held at the Upazila Parishad Auditorium, Kasba, a life support ambulance was handed over to the Kasba Upazila Health Complex.

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Anisul Huq was the Chief Guest during both the events. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen was also present as a special guest on the occasion.

The brand new ambulances are fitted with modern, critical life-saving equipment. They can be used by paramedics and first responders to provide quality emergency care and trauma life support to patients en-route to hospital for treatment.

These ambulances are part of the overall programme for supply of 109 Life Support ambulances, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bangladesh in March this year.

