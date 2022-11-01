Kejriwal demand resignation of Gujarat CM over bridge collapse

Staff Reporter

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led Gujarat Government, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal today demanded the resignation of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, he said the state government has no right to remain in power and that the Gujarat assembly elections should be held immediately.

He asked whether party leaders in the state received kickbacks from the company which was entrusted with maintaining the Morbi bridge which collapsed, leading to the death of 135 people. He also alleged that efforts were on to save the company and its owner.

He raised a series of questions regarding the Morbi incident while addressing a press conference. Why was a wall clock company with no prior experience in building bridges given the job of maintaining the bridge, he asked. He also alleged that the company got the job without a tender. He asked if the company owners had some links to the state leaders.

A suspension foot-bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi city snapped on Sunday evening killing 135 people including women and children.

Nine people were arrested on Monday evening in connection with the incident, including officials from watch manufacturer Oreva, who was tasked with the renovation of the bridge. Among those arrested include two managers, two repair contractors, three security guards and two ticket sellers.

An FIR has been registered on charges of culpable homicide against agencies given the task of maintenance and operation of the bridge.

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a judicial probe of the incident under a retired judge. The apex body earlier this day agreed to hear the plea on November 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Morbi later this day where he will review the situation. On Monday he chaired a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State Home Harsh Sanghavi and other top officials where he was briefed on the rescue and relief operations.