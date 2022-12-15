KAZIND-22: 6th edition of Indo-Kazakhstan joint training exercise begins

The 6th edition of Indo-Kazakhstan joint training exercise “KAZIND-22” began at Umroi Military Station in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya today. As part of military diplomacy and to strengthen the growing strategic relation with Kazakhstan, the exercise is joint training between both armies and to boost bilateral relations. The exercise will conclude on the 28th of this month.

Kazakhstan Army soldiers, comprising troops from the Regional Command, and South and Indian Army soldiers from the 11 Gorkha Rifles are participating in the exercise.