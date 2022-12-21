FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Dec 2022 01:19:26      انڈین آواز

Kashmir’s harshest winter Kalan begins

Leave a comment
Published On: By
FILE

WEB DESK

The 40-day harshest winter period, “Chilla-i-Kalaan” began today in the Kashmir while the weatherman has predicted intense cold wave in coming days amid persistent dry spell in the Kashmir Valley.

Kashmir witnessed temperatures dipping below the freezing point, marking the beginning of harshest 40-day winter period today. It has begun on a chilling note today as night temperature has further decreased. Most parts including Srinagar recorded coldest nights of the season and minimum temperatures plummeted to the season’s lowest in several places of the Valley.

The most severe part of the winter in Kashmir is divided into three parts called the Chillai Kalaan, the Chillai Khurd and the Chillai Bhachhe. The “Chillai Kalaan” is the forty-day period of harsh winter which begins on December 21 and ends on January 31 next year. During the period, the weather in Kashmir continues to remain dry and cold with minimum temperatures hovering below the freezing point.

As per Meteorological Centre Srinagar, the capital city recorded the coldest night of the season at minus 4.2 degree Celsius on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Pahalgam in south Kashmir also recorded coldest night of the season at minus 6.2 degree celsius while as Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, recorded a low of minus 4.6 degree celsius.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

نئی تحقیق: دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین

دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین آسٹریلیا کے ایک دور افتا ...

نئی طرز کی دوا کے استعمال سے ناقابل علاج کینسر کو ختم کیا.. CANCER CURE

برطانیہ کے ایک اسپتال میں نئی طرز کی دوا کا پہلی بار استعمال ...

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہا بھارتی روپیہ ہر کرنسی کے مقابلے مضبوط رہا currency

AMN وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے زور دے کہا ہے کہ بھارتی روپی ...

MARQUEE

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart