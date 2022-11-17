FreeCurrencyRates.com

Kashi Tamil Sangamam begins in Varanasi

AMN / WEB DESK

The one month long Kashi Tamil sangamam begun today in Varanasi. The first batch of delegates from Tamil Nadu will reach tomorrow at Varanasi. The sangamam is being organized by the Government of India as a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and to uphold the Spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’.

Prof. Chamu Krishna Shastri, the famous educationist and Chairman of the high power committee for the Promotion of Indian Languages of Education Ministry, said that the sangamam will bring together the people of two different regions on the level of language.

He said that the delegates coming from Tamilnadu will visit Kashi Vishwanath temple, Ayodhya temple Prayagraj and also witness the famous Ganga Aarti of Varanasi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the event on Saturday.

The objective of sangamam is to rediscover, reaffirm and celebrate the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi – two of the country’s most important and ancient seats of learning. Kashi Tamil Sangamam aims to provide an opportunity for scholars, students, philosophers, traders, artisans, artists and people from other walks of life from the two regions to come together, share their knowledge, culture and best practices and learn from each others’ experience. The endeavour is in sync with National Education Policy 2020’s emphasis on integrating the wealth of Indian Knowledge Systems with modern systems of knowledge.

Along with this, a month long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, ODOP products, books, documentaries, cuisine, artforms, history, tourist places of Tamil Nadu will be put up in Varanasi for the benefit of the local people

