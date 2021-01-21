Fire at Serum Institute claims 5 lives, Vaccine unit safe
Karnataka tops in India Innovation Index-2020, State Deputy CM expresses happiness

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C. N. Aswatha Narayana has expressed happiness over the top ranking received by Karnataka in the India Innovation Index-2020 released by Niti Aayog yesterday. He has said that the state could retain the top position despite the new indicators that were added as parameters.

Karnataka had topped the list when the first Indian Innovation Index was released in October last year. Dr. Aswatha Narayana informed that Niti Aayog will keep adding parameters to match India Innovation Index with the Global India Innovation index. The parameters will then increase from 36 to 80. Skilled Human Resources, the ease of doing business, legalities, knowledge dissemination, health, education, agriculture are some of the parameters considered now for the rankings.

The Minister said that a study is being conducted to analyse the opportunities and potential for innovation in various sectors in the state. The Industries Minister Jagadish Shetter has said that a conducive environment prevails in the state for innovation.

