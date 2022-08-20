FreeCurrencyRates.com

Karnataka: Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervour in famous temple town of Udupi

AMN

Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated with religious fervour in the famous temple town of Udupi today. The pilgrimage town in Karnataka is known for Lord Krishna temple where the devotees worship the lord through a window called Kanakana kindi. As part of the festivities today and tomorrow, special puja rituals, chariot procession and cultural programmes are going on.

At midnight today, the seer Vidya Sagara Theertha swamiji will perform mahapooja of the deity. Known in local parlance as Arghya Pradhana ritual, the seer will offer milk and water to the specially made clay idol of Lord Krishna at the sanctum of the temple. The clay idol will be immersed in the temple lake Madhwa Sarovar in front of the temple tomorrow morning. The seers and devotees take a dip in the holy lake. The important rituals of Vittal Pindi and Sri Krishna Leelotsav will also be performed tomorrow morning.

Laddoos and Chakkulis are distributed as Prasad. In the afternoon a colourful procession of the presiding deity will be held along with folk and cultural troupes in the car street. Later, Mosaru Kudike is celebrated where clay pots with saffron water, milk and curd are suspended at a height and broken with wooden poles by devotees dressed as shepherds.

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

