Karnataka: Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervour in famous temple town of Udupi

AMN

Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated with religious fervour in the famous temple town of Udupi today. The pilgrimage town in Karnataka is known for Lord Krishna temple where the devotees worship the lord through a window called Kanakana kindi. As part of the festivities today and tomorrow, special puja rituals, chariot procession and cultural programmes are going on.

At midnight today, the seer Vidya Sagara Theertha swamiji will perform mahapooja of the deity. Known in local parlance as Arghya Pradhana ritual, the seer will offer milk and water to the specially made clay idol of Lord Krishna at the sanctum of the temple. The clay idol will be immersed in the temple lake Madhwa Sarovar in front of the temple tomorrow morning. The seers and devotees take a dip in the holy lake. The important rituals of Vittal Pindi and Sri Krishna Leelotsav will also be performed tomorrow morning.

Laddoos and Chakkulis are distributed as Prasad. In the afternoon a colourful procession of the presiding deity will be held along with folk and cultural troupes in the car street. Later, Mosaru Kudike is celebrated where clay pots with saffron water, milk and curd are suspended at a height and broken with wooden poles by devotees dressed as shepherds.