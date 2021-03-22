Political parties intensify campaigning in poll bounds states, UT
Hate can have no safe harbor in America, says President Joe Biden after murder of six Asian-Americans
India crosses landmark milestone of 4 crore Covid vaccinations
US Defence Secy Lloyd James Austin calls on PM Modi; discuss defence ties & stability in Indo-Pacific region
इंडियन आवाज़     22 Mar 2021 09:53:00

Karnataka Health minister rules out lockdown due to Covid surge

Published On:

AMN

Karnataka Health and Medical Education minister Dr. K Sudhakar has ruled out lockdown or semi lockdown due to the Covid surge in the state. Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru today, he said that the situation is being closely monitored by the Covid Technical Advisory Committee and after a week of observation a meeting will be held with the Chief Minister to discuss the necessity to change the Covid guidelines.

On the vaccination drive, the minister said that percent of wastage of vaccines has come down now. He informed that private hospitals will be asked to probe the possibility of administering Covid vaccine free of cost to the senior citizens.

The state has reported 1445 new Covid cases and 10 deaths today.

At the same time 661 persons were discharged after recovery. The state had a positivity rate of 1.84 percent and case fatality rate of 0.69 percent today.

