Karnataka: Health Minister inspects mock drill in Govt hospitals in preparation of any COVID outbreak

AMN

Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar inspected the mock drill in various Government hospitals in preparation for any likely COVID outbreak in the future. Speaking to media persons thereafter in Hubballi, the Minister called upon everyone to wear masks and get the booster dose. The State has 8.5 lakh doses of vaccine and the Central Government is ready to supply another 20 to 25 lakh doses. He informed that BF .7 virus is a subvariant of Omicron that spreads fast but is not considered fatal.

Only those who are aged, pregnant, and have other ailments influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory infections are vulnerable to the virus. The Government hospitals, he added, have reserved 50 to 60 beds for COVID patients, there are ventilators, expert doctors and para-medical staff are ready. Under the National Health Mission, contractual employees continue to work in the hospitals. At the airports in Bengaluru and Mangaluru, the COVID tests for inbound passengers are intensified.