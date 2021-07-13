Karnataka Health Minister expresses concern over large gatherings

AMN

Karnataka Health and Medical Education minister Dr. K Sudhakar has informed that Covid numbers in the state indicate that the second wave is curving down. He however expressed concern over large gatherings in religious places and markets after unlock. He advised everyone to follow Covid appropriate behaviour to avoid the third wave. He added that we must be alert till 60 percent of the population above the age of 18 are vaccinated.

The caseload must come below 3000 in a sustained manner and positivity rate below one percent across the state. The minister said that the state will continue to test over a lakh people every day till December and the vaccination drive will be intensified. He advised caution and care for the next three four months.