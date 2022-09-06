Bengaluru facing one of its worst natural calamities; Civic bodies working to restore normalcy: Karnataka CM

AMN

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said,Bengaluru is facing one of its worst natural calamities of the last 90 years.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru today, he stressed that the municipal corporation and other civic bodies are working round the clock to make the city functional. Pumps are put up to drain out water from roads and residential blocks. Due to overflowing lakes which number around 69, a part of the city is inundated. To prevent such calamities in future, he added, sluice gates will be installed at the lakes, encroachments removed and drainage systems will be rectified. Two pumps that supply Cauvery water to Bengaluru city at T K Halli are inundated by Bheemeshwar river. The Chief Minister assured that by tonight 230 MLD water will be pumped to the city. Meanwhile borewells and water tankers will be provided to supply water to the residential areas in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister had informed earlier that 600 crore rupees will be released to rectify roads, bridges, electric poles, transformers and school buildings damaged by incessant rainfall across the state. He added that 1500 crore rupees is being spent to modernise storm water drainage networks in Bengaluru.