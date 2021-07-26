Army, Navy, Air Force engaged in rescue & relief work in flood-affected areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa resigns

AMN / Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has submitted his resignation to Governor Thawarchand Gehlot here today. The BJP Government led by Yediyurappa in Karnataka completes two years today. Before submitting his resignation letter, Yediyurappa made the announcement to resign at the Sadhana Samavesha which was organised to mark the completion of two years of his Government.

Making an emotional speech during the Sadhana Samavesha, the Chief Minister recalled his journey as part of BJP which rose from two to 118 when he first became the Chief Minister. This is for the fourth time that Chief Minister Yediyurappa had assumed the seat and resigned without completing the full term. He said that bowing to the rule that those above the age of 75 must step down, the Chief Minister said that he has resigned and will work to strengthen the party in the state and make every effort to bring it to power when the Assembly election is announced in the state in 2023.

He thanked the PM and other Central Leaders for allowing him to serve the people for two years. Speaking to media persons after the submission of the resignation, the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the Governor has accepted his resignation. He said that he will extend all support to his successor in the state and appealed to his supporters and followers not to make any statement that could create confusion in the state. The seven time MLA from Shikaripur Yediyurappa said that he has resigned voluntarily and the High Command will decide his successor.

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

