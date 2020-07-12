Karnataka announces complete lockdown from Tuesday for a week

Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
AMN / BENGALURU

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has asked people not to panic as a surge in the pandemic after unlock is on expected lines. Posting a series of tweets, the minister said that next two months will emerge as a big challenge in tackling the pandemic.

The total number of COVID 19 cases has risen to over 36,000 including 613 deaths and 14,716 discharges. Since the surge is acute in Bengaluru, the State government has announced complete lockdown from Tuesday evening for a week till July 22.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has supported the government on complete lockdown announced for Bengaluru urban and rural districts. He requested the government to also restrict inter-district travel allowing only movement of essential services.

