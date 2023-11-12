इंडियन आवाज़     12 Nov 2023 11:06:05      انڈین آواز

Kali Puja Celebrated Across Bangladesh with Lighting of Lamps and Religious Fervor

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Kali Puja or Shyama Puja, the second largest festival after Durga Puja of the Bengali Hindu community, will be celebrated across Bangladesh on Sunday night. Marking the festival, members of the Hindu community will light earthen lamps at their houses, temples and crematoriums in memory of their departed elderly persons. Kali Puja is also called Deepabali or Diwali, the festival of lights.
Usually, Kali Puja, worshiping the Goddess of strength, wisdom and enlightenment, is celebrated at the night of Amavasya of the Bangla month of Kartik. In Dhaka, the Shyama Puja will be celebrated at Dhakeshwari National Temple, Siddheshwari Kali Temple, Ramna Kali Mandir, and other temples amid due religious fervor and enthusiasm. Monindra Kumar Nath, president of Mahanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee, said Kali Puja celebration at the national temple will begin with Deepavali when 1,000 earthen lamps will be lit up on the temple premises.
Later, devotional songs will be performed on the temple premises by noted singers. Offering of puja to Goddess Kali will begin at 10 pm and rituals will continue till midnight to be followed by offering of Anjali by a large number of devotees and distribution of prashad. At some temples, animals will be sacrificed as one of the customs of the festival.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

“فلسطینی ریاست کا حقیقی وجود انتہائی اہم ہے “

فلسطینی پناہ گزینوں کے لیے اقوام متحدہ کے امدادی ادارے (انرا) ...

خواتین اور اسلام: امینہ محمد کا تعلیم، خودمختاری، اور امن پر اصرار

اقوام متحدہ کی نائب سیکرٹری جنرل امینہ محمد نے کہا ہے کہ اگرچ ...

ستر ممالک کے سفراء کا غزہ میں خونریزی بند کرنے کا مطالبہ

اقوام متحدہ میں دنیا بھر کے 70 سفیروں نے عالمی برادری پر زور د ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Govt approves Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023 to enable & empower CBC

AMN / NEW DELHI Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has approved a path-breaking Digital Advertisemen ...

UNESCO unveils action plan to check Online disinformation, Hate Speech

By Andalib Akhter Following extensive worldwide consultations and backed by a global opinion, the UNESCO ha ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart