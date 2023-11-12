UAE’s COP28 President-designate Commends India’s Commitment to Sustainable Energy Transition at ‘From G20 to COP28’ Forum

AMN / WEB DESK

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-designate, praised India’s commitment to a sustainable energy transition during the ‘From G20 to COP28’ forum in Abu Dhabi. Acknowledging a shared vision for renewable energy between the UAE and India, Dr. Al Jaber highlighted the economic opportunities arising from this joint focus.

The UAE, known for pioneering renewable energy initiatives, hosts major solar projects and is a significant global investor in the sector. Dr. Al Jaber expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s leadership in delivering the G20 Delhi Declaration and advancing core climate actions.

Anticipating COP28, Dr. Al Jaber outlined ambitions to frame climate action as an opportunity for growth, emphasizing balanced outcomes across mitigation, adaptation, and means of implementation. He underscored the critical need for a “new paradigm” in climate finance, urging the fulfilment of pledges and a transformation of the climate finance landscape. Calling for a fair and inclusive global energy transition, Dr. Al Jaber emphasized the accessibility of clean technologies in the global south. He advocated for a rebalancing of climate finance, with a focus on adaptation alongside mitigation, noting the current disproportionate allocation. Looking forward, Dr. Al Jaber urged for a shift from discord to solidarity at COP28, emphasizing the potential of multilateralism to restore hope through united climate action. The address followed the UNFCCC Transitional Committee’s agreement on Loss and Damage Fund recommendations, set to be implemented at COP28.