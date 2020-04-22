Kailash Mansarovar yatra via Nathula Pass cancelled due to COVID-19

AMN

Sikkim government has decided not to host the Kailash Mansarovar yatra via Nathula Pass in the state to Tibetan Autonomous Region of China scheduled from next month due to COVID19.

State tourism and civil aviation minister BS Panth informed AIR that the state government has conveyed the decision to union external affairs and home ministries.

He added that Sikkim government has decided to ban domestic tourists till October 2020 while completely restricting the entry of foreign tourists during the year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Although tourism sector is a key revenue generator for the Sikkim, the minister said that the state government said that people’s safety is of top priority.